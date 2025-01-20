Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An animal rescue charity has described the need for foster homes for dogs as “desperate.”

Helping Yorkshire Poundies, which saves stray and impounded dogs from death row, said that one day last week alone the charity was asked to help 25 dogs.

In a plea for help on Facebook, the Rotherham-based charity said: “We have so many dogs who desperately need to come into our care. We cannot post their photos until they are with us, but it goes without saying that they are mainly bull breeds and had zero other options…we are their lifeline.

“We have quite honestly never known a period as challenging as this, there are dogs everywhere needing help - it’s breaks our heart that we have to ‘no’ to any dog, yet we are having to turn down multiple dogs every single day.

“This absolutely could not be more urgent! We have to save these lives So, if anyone is in a position to offer foster care to any of our current dogs who are already assessed, please get in touch - this will directly save the life of another dog needing to come into us.”

In another post, the charity said: “We are a bit shell shocked at the moment with the sheer volume of dogs needing desperate help.”

To find out more about dogs in need of homes, visit Helping Yorkshire Poundies’ website or Facebook page.