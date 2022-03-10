The popular South Yorkshire theme park in Rotherham said £3 from every ticket bought on Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13 will be donated to the Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine appeal.

The same initiative will also run at the company’s other resorts which are currently open, Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes and Gulliver’s World in Warrington.

Julie Dalton, managing director of Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts, said: “I think a lot of people feel very helpless watching the scenes unfold in Ukraine and, as a family business, we just wanted to do something to show our support and financially contribute to what is a humanitarian disaster.

Gulliver's Valley Theme Park is donating £3 from each ticket sale to a charity appeal in support of Ukraine

“We felt the best way to do this was through the official appeal so will be donating £3 from every ticket sale this coming weekend at our three open resorts to the Disaster Emergency Committee’s Ukraine fund. These funds are used to provide support, medical aid, food and shelter to people affected by the crisis.

“We’re sure our customers will join us in supporting this and for anyone who wants to donate to the appeal individually please visit: www.dec.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal.”

As the battle enters its third week, continued fighting has delayed efforts to evacuate civilians through humanitarian corridors from hard-hit Ukrainian cities.

Since Russia's all-out invasion began on February 24, the United Nations estimates that over two million people have fled the country.