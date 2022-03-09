David Green went the supermarket in Handsworth on Saturday, March 5 to put together an aid package for displaced Ukrainians.

However, he told The Star he was “absolutely disgusted” when the store refused to sell him more than two packs of paracetamol because of company policy.

A man has complained because Asda at Handsworth, Sheffield, would not allow him to buy multiple packs of paracetamol to send to Ukraine

Now, David says he is telling friends to ‘boycott’ the supermarket after receiving a follow-up email from a member of Asda’s executive relations team.

In the email, a spokesperson says Asda limits buying more than two packs of either paracetamol, ibuprofen or aspirin in line with the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.

The email reads: “Pharmacists can sell more than two packs if they feel there is a genuine need, however this is up to their discretion.

“I am sorry you were disappointed my colleagues didn't allow you to purchase more packs, however I hope I have been able to explain the reasons for this restriction.

“I wanted to say it was lovely to read of the support you are providing those affected by the war in Ukraine. I am sure anything you can provide will be gratefully received.”

In response, Mr Green has labeled the supermarket “selfish” and calls the executive’s reply “disgusting”.

He told The Star: “They are only interested in profit margins and could not care less about the people who put their large bonuses in their pockets.

“I have lobbied friends and relatives to boycott Asda and am willing to protest strongly over this issue.

“I am just a normal bloke but am willing to help these poor people as much as I am physically able where as the Asda is not willing to bend their stupid policy rules in a desperate need.”

David says he and his wife were advised by charities that if they wanted to help the crisis in Ukraine they could put together a care package.

He planned to include warm clothes, scarves, sanitary towels, nappies, and several packs of paracetamol.