Carfield Community Primary School:

The Sheffield primary school has had a brilliant response to their Ukraine care package appeal for donations for Ukrainians.

They will be continuing to accept donations until Friday, March 11 when the donations will be sent to a designated collection area where they will support families who have been made refugees due to the war in Ukraine.

Woodseats Dunelm were overwhelmed with donations and community support for Ukraine last week.

Donations the school community are looking for include non-perishable foods, warm clothes and hygiene products.

You can donate at the school but for more information, visit their Facebook page.

Louise Haigh, MP for Sheffield Heeley, opened her office doors for donations to Ukraine as people flee from the Russia invasion.

Dunelm’s Woodseats branch has paused donations for now, but staff were delighted at the amount of donations and community support their appeal received.

Last week, they opened a drop off point for donations at their store, and on the first day, the store said donations “had gone mad.”

They received donations for three days before they were boxed up ready to be driven to Poland tomorrow.

The store said it would like to thank the Sheffield community for its generosity and kindness.

Peaks Sports Bar and Restaurant in Sharrow Vale will donate 100 per cent of intakes to charity on Friday.

Ryk Matysiak:

Henryk is still working with the Barnsley and Sheffield communities to collect items for Ukrainians.

The retired firefighter said he has received an overwhelming amount of support and donations, with many of his drop off points limiting or pausing donations due to the amount they are receiving.

Ryk and his team of volunteers are collecting all essential items that can be sent to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees who have fled following the war in the country.

Updates on donations and collection points are constantly changing due to the amount they are receiving, with multiple drop off points for items in Barnsley and Sheffield.

For more information on where you can donate items, visit Ryk’s Facebook page.

Last week, Louise Haigh’s MP office in Sheffield opened a collection point for people to donate clothes and other essential items for Ukrainians.

On Friday, the MP announced that they had stopped accepting donations there, with all the items now sent on to be packed and shipped to Poland, where hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees have fled to.

On her Facebook page, the MP said: “I can’t thank everyone enough for your kindness and generosity. These donations will go a long way to support those who have been forced to flee their homes and seek safety in Poland.

“For now we are pausing collecting any more donations.”

JD’s Snack Shack:

The food shack in Sheffield is accepting donations for Ukrainians.

They are currently looking for donations of hygiene products, medical supplies, sanitary products and batteries.

Drop offs at the shack will be accepted from from 8am-1pm until Wednesday, March 9.

JD’s Snack Shack can be found on Liverpool Street, Sheffield.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.

For anyone looking to help Ukraine in other ways, Peaks Sports Bar and restaurant in Sharrow Vale will be donating 100 per cent of its takings on Friday, March 11 to the Ukraine Unicef fund between 11am and 11pm.