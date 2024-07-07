Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s the street that’s mainly famous for one thing - Sheffield United.

But now the vicar who served the Blades’ home neighbourhood for 26 years has tried to tell the broader story of the street where he worked as a clergyman for a generation.

Julian Sullivan was vicar of St Mary’s Church from 1990 until his retirement in 2016, and has named his book Greasy Chip Butty, after the iconic Blades song.

Julian, who still lives in Sheffield, tells how the football club has played a big part in the area, even at one stage providing a home for his church.

Former vicar at St Mary's on Bramall Lane, Julian Sullivan who has written a book entitled Greasy Chip Butty. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World

He said: “I wanted to write about downtown Bramall Lane, having served as vicar there for 26 years from 1990 to 2016. St Mary’s is a well known part of the cityscape and thousands drive past every day on the ring road.

“Every other Saturday during the season, anything from 20 to 30,000 Blades supporters throng the streets. They will likely know very little about the people who live in the network of terraced streets around St Mary’s and our good neighbours Sheffield United FC.

“I would really like to correct some of the bad press the area seems to attract, through stories from the people themselves, sometimes painful, but full of hope.”

Picture shows St Mary's Church, left, and Sheffield United's ground, both on Bramall Lane. Photo: Google | Google

“I tell the story of the church and community from the end of the second war to the arrival of Covid, by which time I had retired. The generation that rebuilt the community after the war were resilient and radical, not just in their approach to buildings but also in the way they addressed the quality of life of residents of all ages emerging from the wartime economy.”

He feels the most remarkable strategy the church adopted, was to give away half the building to local people, making it the first parish church he is aware of to accommodate a community centre, keeping a reduced space for regular worship.

He feels it made a powerful statement that St Mary’s was there for everyone, not just churchgoers.

Julian remembered that The Star covered various stories and events during his time as vicar including the time when the Blades gave St Mary’s a home for over a year, while the building was gutted and the builders moved in. He remembered the headlines as including Way of the Cross (and the free kick).