We have transformed a series of beautiful, iconic pictures of Sheffield into colour.
Originally taken by The Star in black white, we have used technology to transform them into colour, showing the city as it was back then.
In the gallery below, we are showing those 27 colourised pictures, all taken in the year The Beatles broke up and Apollo 13 went up into space.
If you fancied cooling off in the hot weather you could swim or paddle in Millhouses Park.
And for a few days at the start of the year again, you could get a train from Victoria Station.
The also show the very different way we dressed back then, and the very different cars we drove around in, as well as the classrooms that the city’s youngsters learned in.
Take a look and see what memories they bring back.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.