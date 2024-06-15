We have transformed a series of beautiful, iconic pictures of Sheffield into colour.

Originally taken by The Star in black white, we have used technology to transform them into colour, showing the city as it was back then.

In the gallery below, we are showing those 27 colourised pictures, all taken in the year The Beatles broke up and Apollo 13 went up into space.

They show how the city looked back in the days when you could still drive up The Moor.

If you fancied cooling off in the hot weather you could swim or paddle in Millhouses Park.

And for a few days at the start of the year again, you could get a train from Victoria Station.

The also show the very different way we dressed back then, and the very different cars we drove around in, as well as the classrooms that the city’s youngsters learned in.

Take a look and see what memories they bring back.

1 . 1970 in colour We have used technology to transform our old black and white pictures of 1970 into colour, and put together a galley showing 27 of the best. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Skiing Hallamshire Ski Club at Meersbrook Park in March 1970. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . YMCA Sheffield new YMCA Headquarters in Broomhall opened officially in March 1970. A general view of the foyer and reception desk, March 21, 1970. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

4 . Market traders Market traders working in Dixon Lane, Sheffield, September 25, 1970......fruit stall. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales