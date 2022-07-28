A recent survey of The Rose Garden Cafe in the grounds of Graves Park unearthed safety issues with the roof, resulting in the cafe having to close immediately.

The Friends of Graves Park group disclosed the severity of the issue in a Facebook post and there are now genuine concerns for the future of the cafe.

There are fears for the future of the popular cafe in Graves Park, Sheffield, because of the condition of its roof

In a statement, the group said: “We have just had some bad news. During a survey of The Rose Garden Cafe, the roof was found to be unsafe and the cafe has closed with immediate effect. The public toilets are in a separate building and will remain open.

“It is not known when or even if the cafe will re-open. In the meantime it is hoped that a temporary building might be put in place to provide summer refreshments.”

There has been an outpouring of disappointment at the prospect of the cafe not opening again, with families having enjoyed it for decades.

Many people have suggested setting up an online crowdfunding appeal to raise the cash needed to fund any repairs.

In response, the Friends of Graves Park group said: “I posted this to warn folk who might have turned up hoping for a cuppa. Certainly if Friends of Graves Park can help access any funding we would be doing that. I think the important thing is to ensure this building is not simply demolished to save money.

“Like the rest of Graves Park the cafe building belongs to The Graves Park Charity. The problem has always been that the trustees of the charity are Sheffield councillors, and whilst they are required to make decisions in the best interests of the charity there have been many occasions where some might suggest they put the interest of the council first.”