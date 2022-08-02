Research by Age UK has found that 34 per cent of those eligible to claim pension credit are yet to do so.

The deadline to put in a claim for pension credit and qualify for the Government’s £650 cost of living payment is August 18.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A warning has been issued that South Yorkshire pensioners risk missing out on a £650 cost of living payment

Many pensioners are not currently eligible for the payment despite struggling to make ends meet as bills and prices continue to soar.

Announced as part of a support package in May, the Government’s cost of living payment will be paid to those in receipt of Pension Credit, and other qualifying benefits, in two lump sums of £326 and £324. The first was to be paid between mid-end July and the second is to be paid in the Autumn.

To be eligible for the first lump sum, older people must have been entitled to a Pension Credit payment, or later found to be entitled to a payment, in the period 26 April – 25 May 2022.

Because a successful application for Pension Credit can be backdated by three months, those who begin the claiming process before August 18 are guaranteed to meet the eligibility criteria.

Government figures show that there are around 770,000 pensioner households are not receiving Pension Credit payments – and are therefore missing out on crucial support.