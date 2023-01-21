A man has been arrested after two cyclists were killed when a car ploughed into them in Barnsley.

The two men were pronounced dead at the scene 'upon arrival' of emergency services workers who were called to Royston Road, Cudworth at 9:07pm on Friday January 20.

Police say the car involved, believed to be a red Volkswagen Golf, failed to stop and was later found abandoned in Bleak Avenue, Shafton. A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Officers say they are working to trace another man in connection with the incident. They have also yet to formally identify the two victims.

The Roads Policing Group is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who was driving in the area at the time and may have seen the Volkswagen Golf or cyclists, to get in touch. They are particularly keen to hear from those with dash-cam footage.

You can pass information to police via the new online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Callers are askqed to quote incident number 1089 of 20 January when they get in touch.

The online portal is accessed here or at: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ Dash cam footage can be emailed to [email protected]