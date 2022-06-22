The pandemic halted some of the largest names in the music industry performing at the festival in Somerset.

Amongst the current train strikes, people from Sheffield and across South Yorkshire are arriving today to enjoy the full Glastonbury experience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People arrive on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

But earlier today, the Met Office released a yellow warning of thunderstorm which could affect the South-West of England.

It reads: “Thunderstorms and torrential downpours may cause travel disruption and, in a few places, flooding.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.”

The festival-goers will have to pack for all weather conditions as high temperatures are set to be enjoyed alongside the infamous mud showers that Glastonbury has to offer.

The Steel City will be represented at the festival through Sheffield’s Jarvis Cocker, who has performed at Glastonbury a few times with Pulp.

Mr Cocker, aged 58, is scheduled to perform with his new band JARV IS on The Park Stage on Sunday at 7.45pm.

The iconic Pyramid Stage will host headline acts Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, and Kendrick Lamar across the three days.

Olivia Rodrigo, Foals, Megan Thee Stalion and Pet Shop Boys are among the 24 artists who are set to perform on the Other Stage.