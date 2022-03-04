Glastonbury 2022: Sheffield's Jarvis Cocker to join Sir Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar at festival
Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker will be appearing alongside megastars such as Sir Paul Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.
The line up for the June festival has bee revealed today and the Sheffield singer is included among a stellar list of artists with his new band JARV IS.
The band has so far released one album called Beyond the Pale, which reached number 11 on the UK Album Chart.
Jarvis, aged 58, and originally from Intake, has played at the famous festival a few times with Pulp.
The band headlined the Pyramid Stage in 1995, which included a storming version of Common People to close the set.
They also appeared as the secret act on the Park Stage in 2011.
This year’s festival will be headlined by Sir Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar.
Sir Paul will top the bill on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday, June 25, exactly one week after he turns 80.
He last played in 2004, and was due to headline the 2020 festival before Covid forced organisers to cancel.
Speaking to the BBC, organiser Emily Eavis said: “When he finally confirmed, we were beyond [excited].
"For us, having Paul McCartney is obviously a dream, a huge moment in our history. It means the world getting Paul McCartney to Glastonbury."
She also announced that proceeds from the event would go towards the Red Cross Ukraine appeal, as well as the festival's regular charities, WaterAid, Oxfam and Greenpeace.
The former Beatle will become festival's oldest ever headliner.
Meanwhile, Billie Eilish will become the youngest at age 20 when she headlines on Friday.
Expect new material from American rapper Kendrick Lamar during his Sunday night set.
This year's Glastonbury will be the first since 2019, when Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure headlined the event.