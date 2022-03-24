Having been cancelled for two years on the trot due to the pandemic, music fans are really looking forward to the event which this year will be headlined by Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, and Kendrick Lamar.

The event will also feature Sheffield artists including Jarvis Cocker’s band JARV IS… and Self Esteem.

Many will already have tickets for the event, but for those who missed out originally there will be a limited number of resale tickets available to buy this week in two separate sales.

When do Glastonbury coach and ticket packages go on resale?

Coach and ticket packages include entry to the festival and a place on a coach to the site.

The resale of coach packages will take place today (Thursday, March 24) at 6pm through the Glastonbury website.

Billie Eilish is one of the headline acts at Glastonbury festival, taking place at Worthy Farm this summer. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

When do Glastonbury resale general admission tickets go on sale?

General admission tickets resale will take place through the Glastonbury website at 9am on Sunday, March 27 - which is also Mother’s Day, and the Sheffield Half Marathon.

How much do Glastonbury resale tickets cost?

Festival tickets cost £280 plus a £5 booking fee per person, with secure delivery costing £9.30 per order.

Music legend Paul McCartney will play Glastonbury 2022 on Saturday night - on a festival bill which also features Sheffield artists Self Esteem and JARV IS... (the band fronted by Jarvis Cocker). (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )

Coach package e-Ticket delivery is £2.50 per order – however coach prices are separate and vary depending on who you book your transport with.

Do you have to pre-register for Glastonbury resale tickets?

Pre-registration is required to be eligible to purchase Glastonbury resale tickets – and everyone you are buying a ticket for must have been registered in advance of the resale.

Registration should have been completed by March 18, 2022 – so if you haven’t already registered, unfortunately it is too late for you to be able to get your hands on resale tickets this year.

Kendrick Lamar is set to play Glastonbury 2022 on Sunday evening. (Photo by Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images)

Registration closed on Monday, March 21 and will not reopen until after the ticket resale has taken place.

What is the Glastonbury 2022 lineup?

Billie Eilish is headlining on Friday night; Paul McCartney will play on Saturday, and Kendrick Lamar is headlining on Sunday evening.

Alongside these major acts, the lineup includes Amyl and the Sniffers, Angelique Kidjo, Arlo Parks, The Avalanches, Beabadoobee, Bicep, Big Thief, Black Midi, Blossoms, Bonobo, Burna Boy, Caribou, Caroline Polachek, Cate le Bon, Celeste, Charli XCX, Clairo, Confidence Man, Courtney Barnett, Crowded House, Decla McKenna, Doja Cat, Dry Cleaning, Easy Life, Elbow, Emma-Jean Thackray, First Aid Kit, Foals, Fontaines D.C., Four Tet, Gabriels, Ghetts, Girl in Red, Glass Animals, Greentea Peng, Griff, HAIM, Herbie Hancock, Holly Humberstone, Idles, Inhaler, JARV IS…, Jessie Ware, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Joy Crookes, Kacey Musgraves, Khruangbin, Koffee, Leon Bridges, Lianna La Havas, Little Simz, Lorde, Megan Thee Stallion, Metronomy, Mitski, Nightmares On Wax, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Nubya Garcia, Olivia Rodrigo, Pet Shop Boys, Phoebe Bridgers, Primal Scream, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Roisin Murphy, Rufus Wainwright, Sam Fender, Sampa the Great, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, Self Esteem, Sigrid, Skunk Anansie, Sleaford Mods, Snarky Puppy, Squid, St. Vincent, Supergrass, Tems, TLC, Turnstile, Warmduscher, The Waterboys, Wet Leg, Wolf Alice, Years & Years, and Yves Tumor.

There will be more acts and attractions announced across more than one hundred stages.