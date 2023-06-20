Arctic Monkeys and Wizkid will both be on stage on Friday 22:15 - 23:45

Music fans have taken to social media to complain about their favourite artists being scheduled to perform at the same time. Glastonbury has a diverse lineup of artists set to take to their stages this week (21st-25th June) with genres including rock, afrobeats and pop.

A number of ticket holders have taken to Twitter to complain about the schedule after spotting that the artists they want to see will clash. Almost 50 attendees have liked a tweet venting about Nigerian singer Wizkid taking to the stage at the same time that Arctic Monkeys will appear on the Pyramid stage on Friday.

Posting under the handle @shaolinwaaavy, the user wrote: “Wizkid and Arctic Monkeys at the same time for Glasto is such an injustice”. A commenter said: “this don’t sit right with me, smh,” while a third added that American singer Kelis’ performance will also clash.

Another Twitter user created a poll asking their followers to help them to choose whose performances to watch. This comes amid speculation that Arctic Monkeys may be replaced on the lineup following the rock band’s decision to cancel a scheduled gig in Dublin.

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner and Wizkid (Getty Images)

The group were set to perform at Marlay Park today as the last stop on their UK and Ireland tour. However, they announced the show would no longer go ahead because lead singer Alex Turner has been put on vocal rest by doctors. Alex has contracted laryngitis, an illness where your voice box or vocal cords become irritated or swollen.

The band took to Instagram to issue an apology, writing: “We are extremely sorry to announce the cancellation of Arctic Monkeys’ at Marlay Park in Dublin tomorrow. Alex is suffering from acute laryngitis, and following medical advice, has been ordered to rest.

“Alex and the band apologise for the huge disappointment this will inevitably cause to all their Irish fans. Full refunds will be credited back to the ticket purchaser’s account by Ticketmaster within the next six working days.”

Fans in Ireland were understandably disappointed as the gig was the band’s only planned stop in the country as part of their tour. Many commented asking for the show to be rescheduled, while others sent their well wishes to Alex.

One wrote: “give us another f***ing date london got 3 nights in a f***ing ROW.” Another said: “this is a p***take pls reschedule I’m going to sob”

Sympathising, a third commented: “Have some respect for the frontman of the band you call yourself a fan of. He is sick: get your money back, but dont hate just bc you are mad. Don't be childish.”

