The cast of BBC’s Gladiators were pictured enjoying themselves at a restaurant in Sheffield over the weekend.

This year saw the high-energy game show return to our television screens after more than 20 years away.

Its reboot proved to be a huge success for the BBC, with an average of 8.3 million viewers watching each episode. But it was also a hit for Sheffielders with the show filmed at Utilita Arena Sheffield - and producers confirmed earlier this year that the second series would be too.

Over the weekend, Miller & Carter shared a photo of the Gladiators as they visited their Sheffield city centre restaurant, on Surrey Street. The cast, made up of Team GB athletes, CrossFit champions, and powerlifters, were looking as strong as ever.

A spokesperson told The Star: "Our team was delighted to welcome along the cast of the Gladiators on Saturday [July 20] evening as they prepare to film the next series in Sheffield. They all loved their food and experience and Miller & Carter has some new BIG raving fans!"

Last moth saw The Applause Store, a third party ticket website that promotes certain TV and radio shows, list free tickets to watch the filming of Gladiators at the Sheffield arena.

Those selected will form the all-important enthusiastic audience, and watch the excitement unfold right in front of them.

It announced 10 dates between August 1 and 14, with all currently listed as ‘fully booked’, except two times on August 12 which are both listed as ‘limited availability’.

The ticket provider states: “If you have not received an e-ticket directly to your email 24 hours PRIOR to your chosen date, you have not been successful. Some of our shows are incredibly popular, so all tickets are sent at random. Good luck with your request!”