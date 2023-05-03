News you can trust since 1887
Gladiators BBC: Bradley Walsh and son, Barney, confirmed as hosts of show filming in Sheffield

The father and son duo, Bradley and Barney Walsh, will be the hosts of Gladiators, the BBC have confirmed.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:07 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 10:07 BST

It is a fitting appointment for the Gladiators reboot as Barney’s mum, and Bradley’s wife, Donna Walsh was head choreographer for the Gladiator cheerleaders in the original series. The BBC hope the pair will bring their well-known charm, wit and chemistry to the Gladiators Arena, which will be in Sheffield.

Bradley Walsh said: “Wow! I can’t believe that I’ve been asked to be part of this iconic show. I used to sit backstage, or in the audience, every week watching my wife be part of this juggernaut and now I get to co-host a new version of Gladiators!!! Saturday night family entertainment at its best.”

The 11-part series will see a new generation of superhuman Gladiators compete against a brave set of contenders in “the ultimate test of speed and strength”. The new series will see brand new games introduced, as well as some fan favourites returning, including Duel, Hang Tough and The Eliminator.

The BBC have confirmed who will be hosting the Gladiators reboot in Sheffield. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty ImagesThe BBC have confirmed who will be hosting the Gladiators reboot in Sheffield. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
The BBC have confirmed who will be hosting the Gladiators reboot in Sheffield. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Barney Walsh said: “Gladiators has been a massive part of our family and it’s an honour to be asked to co-host this iconic show. I’m so excited for everyone to see the spectacle, elite athletes and fantastic family entertainment that is Gladiators.”

The original Gladiators series was broadcast on ITV, where Bradley hosts the iconic quiz show, The Chase.

The series is going to be filmed at the Sheffield Arena, with applications open for free tickets and the opportunity to be part of the audience experiencing Gladiators before anyone else. Filming will begin this year.

Bradley Walsh and Barney Walsh will co-host the new Gladiators series being filmed at Sheffield Arena. Picture courtesy of the BBC.Bradley Walsh and Barney Walsh will co-host the new Gladiators series being filmed at Sheffield Arena. Picture courtesy of the BBC.
Bradley Walsh and Barney Walsh will co-host the new Gladiators series being filmed at Sheffield Arena. Picture courtesy of the BBC.
