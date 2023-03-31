News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Arena to host return of hit 90s TV show Gladiators and audience tickets are free

Iconic 90s show Gladiators will be filmed at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena this Summer ready for its return to TV later this year.

By Jennifer Mannion
Published 31st Mar 2023, 17:03 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 17:03 BST

The arena has announced that fans of the sports entertainment gameshow can watch for free by applying for audience tickets.

The 11-part series made by Hungry Bear Media and MGM Television UK will be back with brand new gladiators who will compete against a brave set of contenders in the show’s ultimate test of speed and strength.

Dan Baldwin, Managing Director of Hungry Bear Media said: “Watching Gladiators live in the arena is the perfect day out for all the family. Being close-up to the action is going to be an incredible experience like no other. Plus, we're making the tickets free, so it won't cost you a penny to get in!”

Gladiators first aired on ITV in 1992 and attracted over 14 million viewers at its peak. It ran until 2000 with many of the original episodes being filmed at Sheffield’s 13,600 capacity arena.

The show saw male and female contestants take on the gladiators in various physical challenges in a bid to make it to the infamous ‘Eliminator’ assault course at the end of each episode.

The gladiators, with their onscreen names and tough personas, became stars in their own right, with many fans remembering the likes of ‘Wolf’, ‘Cobra’ and ‘Lightning’.

Gladiators will be aired by the BBC with filming taking place at the arena in June, around the Spring school holidays, enabling families to enjoy an action packed day out.

To apply for free tickets and to view the terms and conditions head to - www.applausestore.com/book-gladiators-2023 or www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk

