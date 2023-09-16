Sheffield ghost hunters: Investigators 'gobsmacked' by spooky faces caught on camera at Annesley Old Church
Amateur ghost hunters from Sheffield have been left stunned - after finding pictures they took appeared to show spooky faces in a disused church.
Shaun Pask and Michelle Booth, from Norfolk Park, Sheffield set up their Walking Among the Angels ghost investigation group with two friends from Treeton, and set out to look for spooks.
And after a trip to Annesley Old Church, near Sutton, Nottinghamshire, they believe they may have found something in photographs they took on the site
They headed off to the medieval church, unused for years, and spent the evening there taking pictures and searching for any sounds on a special phone app.
And when they got back and had a close look at their pictures they found what they believe to be faces in a picture showing bars over a door at the site.
Shaun said: "We took photos and communicated with an app called spirit talker. We took pictures of the whole building to see if there was anything there. Then we zoomed in on one of the pictures taken inside the church. That was when we saw what was there. I was gobsmacked. I definitely think they are ghosts.
"I don't think there is any other explanation for it. It was fenced off. People could not get in there. I've seen shadows in the past, but nothing like this. When I show the pictures to people, they can't believe it can be as clear as that."
Michelle believes the picture shows a man and a child. She added: "This was a great capture from a team who does it just has a hobby and not to earn money,"
Shaun said the group, that like to live stream their investigations on their Facebook page, may return for another investigation.
However not everyone is convinced that the pictures are evidence of ghosts in the church.
The Star asked The Association for Skeptical Enquiry, an organisation which challenges beliefs including ghosts, what its view on the pictures was.
A spokesman said: "An alternative explanation is that seeing faces in pictures like this is an example pareidolia, the strong tendency for people to see meaningful patterns, such as faces, where none exists in reality."
Annesley Old Church is a medieval building, which fell into disuse after a new church was opened in 1874 a mile away, to accommodate the growing mining community.