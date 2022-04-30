But a video captured by the CCTV cameras at the Winter Green pub, near Sheffield appears to show a glass move from a shelf on its own accord, before hitting the floor and smashing.

Pub boss Emma Thompson says it looks as if someone has picked the glass and thrown it down – except there is no one near to it.

A glass shatters on the floor in a spooky video at the Winter Green pub at Waverley, near Sheffield

In the video, the area behind the bar is empty – but 16 seconds into the clip, the glass can be seen to move from the shelf and then shatter on the floor behind the bar, before a member of staff comes across to look to see what has made the noise.

And it is just the latest spooky incident at the well known venue on Mitchell Way, Waverley.

She said: “We post videos of these on our social media pages from time to time, and this is the latest one. The first one was back in 2016, when a glass tipped over. There was also a salt pot that fell off a table in the middle of the night, and one showing a mysterious white swoosh coming through the pub carvery, before the carvery light flashes.

Paranormal ghost investigation planned

"It’s sparked a lot of interest among the customers.”

She said locals call it the angry miner – because the pub is on the site of the former Orgreave coking plant, made famous during the 1980s miners strike.