As fans around the world eagerly await the new series, we take a look at what the cast members have been up to in the 25 years since the BAFTA-winning film hit cinema screens in 1997.

Robert Carlyle – Gaz:

Handout of the cast from The Full Monty film.

Now aged 60, Robert Carlyle first appeared as an actor in 1990, and has starred in many popular films since then, including Trainspotting, The War of the Worlds, and of course, The Full Monty.

After appearing in The Full Monty, Robert’s career only got better. He was awarded with a BAFTA for best actor in a leading role for his role in The Full Monty.

In 1999, Robert was made an OBE, before featuring as the arch villain, Renard, in the 1999 James Bond film – The World is Not Enough.

During the 2000s and 2010s, Robert Carlyle went on to feature in numerous popular films and TV series. In 2003, he played the role of Hitler in the miniseries, Hitler: The rise of Evil.

Undated handout photo of Robert Carlyle gets ready to perform during a scene from the the box office hit 'The Full Monty'. PA Photo

More recently, the actor featured in the BBC’s adaptation of The War of the Worlds in 2019, and also portrayed Robert Sutherland, the Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative party in the 2020 drama series, Cobra.

Throughout his career, Robert has never achieved more accolades than he did for The Full Monty, winning five awards and being nominated for two more for the Sheffield-based film.

Mark Addy – Dave:

Disney+ this week announced it will be making a new series of The Full Monty including the original cast of the film.

Beginning his acting career in 1987, Mark Addy really broke through with his role as Dave in The Full Monty. He was nominated for a BAFTA award for his role and also won Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Since the film, Mark has featured in many films and TV series, and was part of the main cast for the 2011 Game of Thrones series for seven episodes.

Other popular films and series Mark has appeared in since The Full Monty include Downton Abbey, Doctor Who, and Vera.

Mark has also dipped into theatre and video games since 1997, featuring in The World of Warcraft video game in 2018, and playing four theatre roles, including in The Hangmen.

In July 2019, Addy was also awarded an honorary doctorate at University of York for a speech he gave at an opening ceremony.

The 61-year-old actress began her acting career in 1986 in a role in Rita, Sue and Bob too.

For her role in The Full Monty, Lesley received a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Cast in a Film, and was also nominated for a BAFTA award for best supporting actress.

Since then, she has featured in three more films but has had many more small screen roles.

Lesley has featured in plenty of TV series, including Afterlife in 2005 and 2006, Doctor Who in 2008, The Diary of Anne Frank in 2009, and Three Girls on BBC.

Throughout her career, Lesley has been nominated for Olivier Awards and BAFTA awards, and she also won the Royal Television Society best female actor award in 2006 for her role in Afterlife.

Hugo Speer – Guy:

Beginning his acting career in 1992 with The Bill, Hugo’s career really took off with his role in The Full Monty.

Since then, he has enjoyed numerous roles in both film and television, but has had more regular roles in the world of TV.

He has played many major roles in popular TV series, including Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple, Vera, Father Brown, and Midsomer Murders.

Hugo has also featured in some popular films, including as Sgt David Tate in Deathwatch and The Comedian in Trick or Treat in 2019.

Liverpool actor Paul Barber had his first major TV role in 1974, playing Sam ‘Lucky’ Ubootu in the ITV production, Lucky.

Before and after his starring role in The Full Monty in 1997, Paul was well known for playing Denzil in Only Fools and Horses.

Paul has enjoyed numerous roles in popular TV series, such as Casualty on BBC One in 2019, Coronation Street in 2008 and Death in Paradise in 2014.

He was reunited with his fellow The Full Monty actors, Robert Carlyle and Samuel Jackson, in 2001, for the Liverpool-based crime film, The 51st State, in 2001.

Steve Huison – Lomper:

First appearing as an actor in 1986, Steve really broke through with a career in acting with his main cast role in The Full Monty.

Since then, he appeared in The Navigators film in 2001, as well as featuring in lots of TV series.

Popular TV series that Steve Huison has featured in include Casualty, Coronation Street, Scott and Bailey, Heartbeat, and The Royal Today.

Steve is particularly well known for his 2008-2011 role as Eddie Windass in Coronation Street.

He is also the co-founder of a theatre company – the Shoestring Theatre Company.

Tom Wilkinson – Gerald:

The 74-year-old has featured in the most films by far out of The Full Monty main cast.

His first role being in 1976, Tom has gone on to win numerous acting awards for various films and TV series.

Notable films Tom has starred in include Michael Clayton, The Ghost Writer, The Titan and Valkyrie.

He has also featured in a very popular video game – Batman Begins.

Throughout his career, Tom has earned various accolades, including Best Actor in a Supporting Role for The Full Monty, Independent Spirit Award Best Male Lead for In the Bedroom, and London Film Critics' Circle British Actor of the Year.

William Snape – Nathan:

William Snape, the youngest by far out of the cast, played young Nathan in The Full Monty – a 12-year-old boy.

From Sheffield, the 37-year-old actor still has plenty ahead of him in terms of his acting career, with The Full Monty being his first role.