Richard, the singer and driving force of the Sheffield ska band PJs One Drop, died suddenly on August 7, and will be remembered at his funeral, and then later at a celebration of his life.

After his funeral at 12 noon at Grenoside Crematorium, there will be a celebration of his life at Crookes Social Club, in Crookes, expected to follow at around 1pm.

Friends and loved ones will pay tribute tomorrow to well-known Sheffield singer Richard Cartwright, of PJ's One Drop, pictured, following his shock death.

His former bandmate, Andy Clixby, today paid a personal tribute to Richard, ahead of tomorrow’s events.

He said: “Richard had a dream, which was to form a reggae band. He was a regular at The Castle pub at Hillsborough on a Sunday jam night and had loads of musicians friends, so asked if anyone wanted to form a band. Everyone he asked said they would help out but only until he could find permanent members. In the eyes of the band, they were temporary but Richard just laughed because he knew that “temporary” meant forever. So he and the keyboard player - Paul Jones - sat down and sorted out a list of reggae, Two Tone and Ska songs and One Drop was born.

“Things were going really well until Paul sadly passed away. The band re-grouped and got in a new keyboard player (again from The Castle) and renamed themselves PJs One Drop in honour of brother Paul.

He said that Richard found out that The Dualers were looking for local support bands on their upcoming tour, so got in touch and persuaded them to use PJs One Drop at The Leadmill in Sheffield. The band, and especially Richard, were the perfect band to get the crowd in the mood for the Dualers. Richard was in his element and was adored by everyone that saw them and were asked to support The Dualers when playing on the northern leg of their tours.

He added: “Over the next few years, as well as The Leadmill where he was joined on stage by Tyler’s dog, PJs One Drop opened for The Dualers at Manchester Albert Halls, Nottingham Rock City and Leeds O2 Academy and were scheduled to play Nottingham Rock City again on October 1.

“They had a busy summer planned with festivals at Millhouses, Crookes, Bakewell and Low Edges all booked but cruelly, on August 7, Richard - the singer, the front man, the leader - was snatched away leaving his family, friends, band mates and loving partner - Angie - bereft.

Funeral and celebration of Richard’s life

“Richard was a Crookes lad and it is fitting that a celebration of his life will take place at Crookes Social Club after the funeral on Tuesday September 13.”

RIchard had been due to perform with his group at Crookes Social Club the weeked after his death.

Club manager Maurice Champeau also paid tribute to Richard that week

He said: “Richard was a customer here as well as a performer here, and he was an all round great guy. He had a brilliant, beautiful voice. How he was not more famous than he was is beyond me.