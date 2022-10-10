Members of the Muslim community in Sheffield were handing out free roses and chocolate in the city centre this weekend to celebrate the birth of the prophet Muhammad. The event, organised in the city by the charitable organisation An Nasiha, known as Mawlid in the City, saw hundreds of flowers roses handed out to shoppers, with similar events run around the world.

One of the volunteers taking part in the event outside Sheffield town hall on Saturday, Farham Ahmad, explained that they were giving chocolates, roses, and balloons to anyone passing by, explaining to them that Mawlid marks the birth of the prophet Muhammad, which Muslims celebrate this month. He said that they wanted to share that message.

He said: “Each rose has a little message, a card, attached to it. If anyone asks us any questions, we answer them. We’ve had a few people interested in what we’re doing. There are smiles on everyones faces. How can you not smile when someone gives you a rose or a chocolate?”

Another volunteers said: “We’ve been conveying a message of peace and love.”

One of the team of volunteers on Pinstone Street, Shayk Kamran Munir, said that people had told him that what they were doing was a lovely gesture.

He added: “One lady was saying to me that as long as we’re sharing love, and compassion and being kind to one another, everyone will get on very well. One of the things about doing this, is the rose in this country, and in other countries, is a sign of gentleness. love and compassion.”

He said they were doing it to increase awareness of the prophet.

Organisers have said that the Roses for All event was taking place in 40 cities across the UK to promote prophet Muhammad's message of peace.

Zia Khan BEM, organiser of the Sheffield event said: “We celebrate the birth of our beloved prophet Muhammad, Peace be upon him, every year in the city centre by distributing roses and sweets. This is the fifth year that we have done this in Sheffield.”

