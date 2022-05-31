Zia Ul Khan attended the exclusive event at Buckingham Palace last Wednesday, May 25.

The 32-year-old, of Firth Park, was invited in recognition of the charitable work he does with the Islamic faith group An Nasiha, and he described it as a ‘great honour’.

Zia Ul Khan at the Queen's Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

“I was thrilled to be invited due to the work I have been doing with An Nasiha, helping and supporting the most vulnerable of society in accordance of the teachings of our beloved Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, especially throughout the last few testing years,” he said.

“It was lovely to meet many people from all walks of life exchanging messages of goodwill and support, and sharing ideas for what’s to come.”

Zia’s charitable work with An Nasiha includes helping to feed the homeless by walking the streets of Sheffield wit a giant flask and a bagful of food, providing much-needed supplies to deprived schools in Kashmir, Pakistan, and raising money for good causes including St Luke’s Hospice Sheffield, Weston Park Cancer Charity and Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

He has also joined others in promoting peace through activities like handing out roses and cupcakes to commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad, and organising an anti-racism rally outside Sheffield Town Hall.