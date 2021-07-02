This is why worried police followed this motorcyclist home after spotting him on M1 near Sheffield

An officer spotted him on the M1 near the city after reports of the bike being ridden along the motorway with a large piece of metal protruding from it.

South Yorkshire Police Operational Support said: “Much to his surprise, he found that the 'piece of metal' was actually a motorcycle frame, attached to the riders back. What followed was a very bizarre pursuit, during which the rider completely ignored the officers request to stop.

"The rider continued his journey, swinging his legs from the bike and even waving at other motorcycle riders."

Police followed this motorcyclist home after spotting him on M1 near Sheffield