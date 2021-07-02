‘Another great result’: Police swarm on two Sheffield estates in huge drug raids

Neighbourhood officers from South Yorkshire Police were joined by parking services, environmental services, litter enforcement officers, drug and alcohol services, youth workers and housing officers, as well as the force’s the off-road bike team, traffic officers, and mounted officers, during the day targeting Manor and Arbourthorne.

Police carried out a drugs raid on a property on the Manor in the morning.

And while officers were on patrol, the also discovered what was described as a large quantity of suspected cannabis near Blackwell Place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mounted police taking part in action day at Manor and Arbourthorne

A police spokesman said: “Our team will be reviewing CCTV in the area. Another great result and more drugs off our streets.”

Police have also revealed that their off-road bike team found a man riding a motorbike that turned out to be stolen. He did not have any insurance or a licence and was arrested.

The spokesman residents had said drug supply and use and off road bikes were an issue on the estates and they had listened and continued to target those committing these types of offences.

"We have been visible, out on the ground conducting stop searches under the misuse of drugs act,” they added.

“We will continue to work with our partners and ensure we carry out these days of action more over the coming months. We will also ask them to act against those intent on committing crime within our community.