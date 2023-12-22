These are five records you'll only remember if you're from Sheffield. How many do you know?

Sheffield has produced some of the best music the world has ever heard.

With stars ranging from the Arctic Monkeys and the Human League to Joe Cocker, the city has showed its strength over the years.

Everyone knows the songs that these big names have turned out over the years - but what about those songs that made an impact here at home - but not necessarily around the world?

We have put together a list of five songs that we think many in Sheffield will know, and that, love them or hate them, made a splash in the city. But if you go outside Sheffield, they'll probably be in the dark about them.

They are the records - and downloads - that you'll only know if you're from Sheffield.

How many of them do you know or remember?

Do you remember these records? These are five records you'll only remember of you if you're from Sheffield

Believe: Maxwell Thorpe and Jack Ford Maxwell Thorpe, Sheffield's Britain's Got Talent finalist, released a record to raise money for Sheffield Children's Hospital Charity in 2022, with youngster Jack Ford. Called Believe, it was launched to acclaim at the Christmas lights switch on that year. Picture: David Kessen, National World

Terry Curran: Singing The Blues Sheffield Wednesday striker Terry Curran was the Owls star player, when he recorded a version of Singing The Blues, which was a hit among the club's fans in 1980, even if it did not top the charts.