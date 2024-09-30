South Yorkshire firefighter walking 62 miles for charity after defying the odds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A firefighter who was once told he may never walk again after a horror accident is walking 62 miles for charity after defying the odds.

Jamie Hartnell and four of his fellow firefighters are walking from their station in Rotherham to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield as part of Sheffield Hospitals Charity ‘62-miles challenge‘ in October.

Jamie was once in a motorbike accident that led to him needing to have his knee completely rebuilt. He was told he may never walk again before being transferred to the Northern General Hospital where five operations later, he stood up and hasn’t looked back since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie, along with Matt Jordan, Callum Mountain, Paul Marshall and Addison Stores plan to walk from Dearne Community Fire Station through to Rotherham town centre, past Magna and Meadowhall, to Sheffield city centre before finishing at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

They are hoping to complete the journey in six hours and will be in their full firefighter attire, even using their breathing apparatus in certain areas.

Jamie said: “When my surgeon said I wouldn’t walk again, I was devastated. After that final surgery, there came a point where I put my legs out, and just stood up in front of them. I had to. Two years later I became a firefighter. They got me where I am now and I’m so grateful.”

My Nan received end of life care at the Northern General Hospital and two of my children were born 13 and 10 weeks early and were cared for on the Jessop Wing. My family are so grateful to Sheffield’s NHS and this 62-mile challenge seemed like the perfect opportunity to give back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Freya Kingswood, Community & Events Fundraising Manager for Sheffield Hospitals Charity, said:“I was blown away to hear Jamie's story when we first met and to see him now fundraising for Sheffield Hospitals Charity in this way is truly inspiring!

“Thanks to supporters like Jamie, we can really make a difference to patients, their families, and NHS staff and we can't thank him and the team enough!

“There is still time to join Jamie and many others on our 62 miles in October challenge. By signing up to take on two miles every day in October, every step you take will help us to continue supporting Sheffield’s NHS.”

To join Sheffield Hospitals Charity 62-mile challenge this October, visit their website page here.