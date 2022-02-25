The fire service made the video in response to negative comments it had received online, downplaying the importance of celebrating LGBT+ pride.

In the video, members of the service read some of the comments they have received, with the swear words beeped out.

A still from South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue's viral TikTok video in support of the LGBT+ community

The video shows the great work the fire service does in the South Yorkshire community, whilst also getting involved in LGBT+ History Month, which takes place every February.

LGBT+ History Month was established in the UK in 2005 to raise awareness of, and combat prejudice against, LGBT people and history. It is celebrated in February to coincide with the month in which Section 28 (a series of laws prohibiting the promotion of homosexuality by local authorities) was abolished in 2003.

In the TikTok video, posted on February 23, members of South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service wave pride flags, socks, and hats in a visible demonstration of support for the LGBT+ community – something that would have been forbidden by Section 28.

The video has been viewed more than 400,000 times and has racked up more than 83,000 likes and 1,500 comments.

One TikTok user called it ‘the most professional clap back ever’.

Another said: “A video that’s been a long time coming. A lot of guts to make this. I’ve just resigned from the fire service after 18 years, due to these reasons.”

The Women’s Equality Party TikTok account commented: “This is a fantastic response. Services round the country should take note!”

The fire service made the video in response to comments left on a previous TikTok it had shared, as well as other negative comments it had received from members of the public.

On February 14, it had shared a video explaining what LGBT+ was and why it was important, which received many positive comments of support as well as a significant amount of negative comments.

Comments the fire service responds to in the new video include ‘let’s see pictures of firefighters doing their job and keep political correctness out of it’, ‘more box ticking’, and ‘since when did society need to see this from a public institution’.