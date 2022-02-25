Several fire crews were called out to the three storey block at 3.30am today, Friday, February 25, on Brook Hill, in Sheffield city centre.

The fire was in the stairwell area.

Firefighters rescued around 11 people from their flats, some via ladders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters rescued 11 people from a burning Sheffield flat block on Brook Hill this morning.

An investigation into the fire will take place today to determine the cause of the blaze.