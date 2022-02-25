Brook Hill fire: Eleven people rescued from burning Sheffield flat block in early hours of this morning
Firefighters with ladders rescued 11 people from a burning Sheffield flat block after a blaze broke out early this morning.
Friday, 25th February 2022, 8:41 am
Several fire crews were called out to the three storey block at 3.30am today, Friday, February 25, on Brook Hill, in Sheffield city centre.
The fire was in the stairwell area.
Firefighters rescued around 11 people from their flats, some via ladders.
An investigation into the fire will take place today to determine the cause of the blaze.
Firefighters left the scene at around 5.40am.