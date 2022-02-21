Sheffield Council says there have been several cases where South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue officers have been in a home, become concerned about children and then reported it.

No other agency has been involved and fire officers have been the first to pick up on the signs.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue firefighters have spotted children at risk during home visits

The details have not been released as it could identify the children but the council’s annual safeguarding report says: “SYFR personnel frequently work with children, young people and families, in their homes, schools and communities with a focus on prevention and protection.

“Initiatives that focus on the education of communities, particularly the most vulnerable are of significant priority.

“Several case studies demonstrate how SYFR have had access into the child’s home, witnessed concerns and then reported, where no other agency has been involved.

“Services have then become involved to support children and their families. SYFR have maintained our emergency response service during the pandemic and have been the eyes and ears in the communities we serve.”

Eyes and ears of the community

Firefighters and community safety staff both go into homes to fit smoke alarms or identify issues if there’s been an incident.

Area manager Matt Gillatt said: “We deliver safeguarding training to all of our frontline staff, enabling us to identify any safeguarding concerns and raise them with the appropriate agencies.

“As well as there being a legal duty on us to consider safeguarding in this way, it also forms an important part of achieving our mission to make South Yorkshire safer.

“We regularly visit people’s homes as part of our fire prevention work, including during the pandemic, meaning we are often the eyes and ears in our communities. This puts us in a strong position to identify any concerns of this nature.”