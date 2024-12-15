The family of a Sheffield Wednesday fan who spent his last Christmas and final days in a hospice have backed a festive fundraising campaign to support it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owls fan Philip Bramall, aged 66, was a grandfather from Killamarsh who had cancer and Parkinson’s disease.

Philip Bramall spent a 'magical' last Christmas in Ashgate Hospice | Submit

He received end of life care at Ashgate Hospice’s inpatient unit before his death on December 28,last year.

He spent the final eight weeks of his life at the hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His daughter Faye said staff and volunteers at the hospice “made Christmas really special for us as a family”.

The family is urging others to support the hospice’s Christmas Appeal so they can go the extra mile for other families this festive season.

Philip Bramall and his family at Ashgate Hospice last Christmas | Submit

Faye, 29, from Sheffield, said: “Christmas was dad’s favourite time of year and his wishes were to just celebrate together as a family one last time.

“From walking into the hospice and seeing the Christmas trees it was just magical in Ashgate during the festive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ll never forget Christmas Day. We decided to take Christmas to the hospice. We had a pyjama party, cocktails, buck’s fizz and even made prawn cocktails.

“There was Christmas music playing on the TV and we were just playing games. To say dad couldn’t really participate in it he was really taking it all in.

“They’re such happy memories for me. I’m so grateful the hospice was there so we could focus on spending time with dad.”

Originally from Mosborough, Philip was a huge Sheffield Wednesday fan and former amateur cricketer and footballer who previously worked for Sheffield City Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2013 before going into remission after undergoing successful treatment.

He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease three years later and was told he had prostate cancer in 2020.

In October last year, an MRI scan showed the skin cancer had returned and spread across his body.

He was given two to three years to live but his condition deteriorated and he was admitted to the hospice just weeks later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Faye said: “Within a few weeks he was so poorly. We didn’t know what to do and we didn’t know where to turn until Ashgate Hospice stepped in and took control of everything.

“They managed to get him stable and it was like having my dad back. He peaked and got back on track with his Parkinson’s medication. The care he received was second to none.

“He really came round and we were going out for lunch and doing all sorts. The plan was for him to be discharged but he started declining again. You could physically see the tumours starting to take over. To see him decline so much was just heartbreaking.”

One year on Faye and her sister Lisa are urging people to back the hospice’s Christmas Appeal to help raise the £11 million it needs every year to pay for its vital care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashgate is only able to operate 15 out of its 21 inpatient beds which means not all patients who require hospice care are able to access it.

Faye added: “When we knew he was in his final stages the hospice became like home from home. From walking into Ashgate on that first day I had never been in a hospice before and didn’t know what to expect but it didn’t feel anything like a hospital.

“As soon as we arrived the nurses and doctors were so welcoming and lovely and within weeks we were on first name terms. They got to know what he was like as a person and would have a laugh and a joke with him.

“The care was just phenomenal – not just for him but for us as well. You couldn’t ask for anything more. That’s why our family is backing this year’s Christmas Appeal so that others can have the same special care that we did.”

For more information visit https://ashgatehospice.org.uk/christmas-appeal/