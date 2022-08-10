Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Council has confirmed it has officially entered a bid for the Steel City to welcome the 2023 song contest in Ukraine’s stead.

If successful, it would see the international event sweep into town this May, on what would be the ninth time the UK has hosted the sing-off.

The UK has been selected to host the 2023 competition after the UK's Sam Ryder finished runner-up to winners Ukraine at the Pala Alpitour venue in Turin. Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP via Getty Images

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But you can’t make an omelette without breaking a few eggs.

To make room for Eurovision at the Utilita Arena, the venue would have to call off a number of highlight events.

Ice Hockey fans would miss out as a Steelers game against the Glasgow Clan on April 1 would be put on ice.

Dutch violinist Andre Rieu would have to play second fiddle to the contest, as his May 13 concert would have to be scrapped.

Sheffield's Utilita Arena is big enough to meet the Eurovision hosting requirements.

And organiser behind the steamy stage adaptation of Magic Mike have publicly appealed for clarity because, no matter what city Eurovision arrives in, it will affect their nationwide tour, including their Sheffield show on April 26.

Cities with a bid in will find out on Friday if they have made the shortlist.

It is still not known how long the show will be in town for whoever wins the bid, raising logistical concerns among many.

In a statement, Councillor Julie Grocutt, Deputy Chair of the Strategy and Resources Committee, said: “Sheffield is honoured to be bidding to be the Host City for the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023.

"While Sheffield will be the Host City, we have come together in solidarity as a region to support our bid, drawing on the assets and strengths of our communities across South Yorkshire. As a region we are proposing the Utilita Sheffield Arena as the hosting venue.”

The city has jumped up in the bookies’ odds after the success of the Euro 2022 Semi-Final at Bramall Lane, which saw the Lionesses beat Sweden 4-0 in front of a sold out crowd to advance to the tournament final.