Sheffield plans official Eurovision fringe festival with big screen, live music and party

Sheffield Council is planning to host an official free Eurovision fringe festival despite losing the bid to host the international musical celebration.

Liverpool will welcome the rest of Europe as hosts of the extravaganza on May 13, on behalf of Ukraine which won last year’s competition but could not host due to the ongoing war.

But Sheffield, which got close to hosting, is still set to join the party.

The event will start in the afternoon on Devonshire Green with a medley of musicians from Ukrainian folk singers to contemporary artists then run into the evening for the main event: a live broadcast of the Eurovision Song Contest Final.

The council said in the run up to the final there will be an “awesome” line-up of musical talent that will “wow audiences” as the party begins, supported by street entertainers such as baton twirlers, stilt walkers, unicyclists and acrobatic dancing.

It is hoped artists from Khmelnytskyi, in western Ukraine – which recently became a twin city with Sheffield – will be able to join the performers, subject to visa applications.

Details of the event were revealed in a recent council report.

In the report, officers said: “We will create a truly eclectic Eurovision vibe which will enthral all Eurovision lovers to gather around the main stage at Devonshire Green… communications should lead with an invitation to ‘bring your Eurovision Party to town’.

“The overall aim of the Eurovision fringe festival will be to embrace all communities and foster greater understanding between cultures and communities, especially the Ukrainian community.”

The council has been working on the plans in collaboration with the BBC which is licensing the event. This partnership will make it an official event with Eurovision branding.

It is estimated to cost the council £195,000 and additional grant funding is being sought from the Arts Council and may be provided by the BBC and Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

