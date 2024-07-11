Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This video captures the wild celebrations at a Sheffield pub which greeted England’s victory in their Euro 2024 semi-final.

The euphoric scenes were recorded at the Springvale Tavern on Commonside, Crookesmoor, during and after last night’s match.

Callum Walton

They show fans’ delight as Harry Kane slotted home from the penalty spot to level the score against the Netherlands, and the joy after Ollie Watkins’ late strike sent the Three Lions through to the final against Spain on Sunday.

After the final whistle, they burst into a rousing rendition of Hey Jude, which has become an England anthem since midfielder Jude Bellingham’s emergence as a global superstar.

Springvale Tavern manager Callum Walton, who shared the footage, said: “The atmosphere has got better every game, the semi-finals atmosphere was something I’ve never seen from the Springvale before.

“The last time we were there it was good but we were restricted due to Covid. Seeing so many people having a great time, all singing and chanting is what makes the atmosphere. This is why I and so many managers love the job!

“I think England have proved to us time and time again they have levels to the way they play and they’ve only got better the further the tournament has gone. I believe we will see another level to England we have not seen yet and they’ll bring it home!”

Fans will be able to watch England take on Spain the Euro 2024 final this Sunday, July 14, at 8pm.