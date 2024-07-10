Watch more of our videos on Shots!

How many of us have scored a brilliant goal in a park or garden and looked around to see if anyone saw it? Young Sheffield Wednesday fan, Reuben Barnett, certainly has.

Luckily for Reuben, his goal – a pretty exact replica of Jude Bellingham’s stunning bicycle kick v Serbia - was caught on camera, as was his immediate reaction to run inside and tell his family about it. What happened next is something that showcases the beauty of the internet.

It was uploaded by his mum, Olivia Shaw, and not long afterwards was picked up by the likes SPORTbible… Then adidas, then Bellingham himself. It was quite the few days for the eight-year-old who has been offered a new pair of Predators by the England star’s boot sponsor, with the man himself saying the Wednesdayite’s effort was ‘miles better’.

To say that he’s been excited by it all would be an understatement, and his mum says that he’s also hoping that some of his heroes in blue and white have seen it as well.

“Reuben can’t quite believe that he’s gone viral and that so many people have seen it,” Olivia told The Star. “When I told him that Jude had posted it he didn’t believe me – he really thought I was lying. Then, once he realised it was true and just how many people had seen it, he now thinks that he’s a mini celebrity and is well and truly buzzing about that – he’s telling all his friends and family whenever he gets the chance.

“It’s made him want to push and try even harder with his football, which he currently plays and trains around three or four times a week, including mainly with his Sunday league team, Eckington Boys U9s. He hopes that some of the Wednesday team may have seen his video, because he loves going to matches with his dad, grandads and his Uncle Jake.

“He’s hoping to get his first ever season ticket with his dad this season and can’t wait for it to start especially the derby which it looks like will be on his dad’s birthday!”