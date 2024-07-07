Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This was the spectacular scene in Sheffield’s Fan City last night, after England made it through to the Euros semi-finals with five flawless penalties.

A penalty shoot-out. The absolute last thing anyone wanted England’s 2024 Euros campaign to come down to.

Once the nail-biting match ended in victory, everyone at Sheffield’s Fan City on Devonshire Green in the city centre could not wait to celebrate with a rendition of Sweet Caroline | Submit

But once again, the Three Lions’ resillience and fighting spirit prevailed, and took them through to the final four.

