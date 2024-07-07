Watch euphoric Sheffield fans celebrate as England go through to Euros semi-finals after penalty shoot-out
This was the spectacular scene in Sheffield’s Fan City last night, after England made it through to the Euros semi-finals with five flawless penalties.
A penalty shoot-out. The absolute last thing anyone wanted England’s 2024 Euros campaign to come down to.
But once again, the Three Lions’ resillience and fighting spirit prevailed, and took them through to the final four.
And once the nail-biting match ended in victory, everyone at Sheffield’s Fan City on Devonshire Green in the city centre could not wait to celebrate with a rendition of Sweet Caroline.
Watch the fans’ euphoric celebration here.
