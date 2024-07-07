Watch euphoric Sheffield fans celebrate as England go through to Euros semi-finals after penalty shoot-out

By Sarah Marshall
Published 7th Jul 2024, 10:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
This was the spectacular scene in Sheffield’s Fan City last night, after England made it through to the Euros semi-finals with five flawless penalties.

A penalty shoot-out. The absolute last thing anyone wanted England’s 2024 Euros campaign to come down to.

Once the nail-biting match ended in victory, everyone at Sheffield’s Fan City on Devonshire Green in the city centre could not wait to celebrate with a rendition of Sweet CarolineOnce the nail-biting match ended in victory, everyone at Sheffield’s Fan City on Devonshire Green in the city centre could not wait to celebrate with a rendition of Sweet Caroline
Once the nail-biting match ended in victory, everyone at Sheffield’s Fan City on Devonshire Green in the city centre could not wait to celebrate with a rendition of Sweet Caroline | Submit

But once again, the Three Lions’ resillience and fighting spirit prevailed, and took them through to the final four.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And once the nail-biting match ended in victory, everyone at Sheffield’s Fan City on Devonshire Green in the city centre could not wait to celebrate with a rendition of Sweet Caroline.

Watch the fans’ euphoric celebration here.

Related topics:EnglandSheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.