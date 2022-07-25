BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - JULY 20: England celebrate with the fans following their victory during the UEFA Women's Euro England 2022 Quarter Final match between England and Spain at Brighton & Hove Community Stadium on July 20, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

After topping Group A and winning a tense quarter-final clash against Spain, the Lionesses will play in the semi-final at Bramall Lane against Sweden, to a sold-out stadium of more than 30,000 people.

And in order to cater to the overwhelming demand, Sheffield City Council is hosting a fan party ahead of the game, with fans from all nations are welcome to join.

Councillor Julie Grocutt, Deputy Leader at Sheffield City Council said: “We could not be prouder or more honoured than to host this semi-final fixture with our Lionesses taking centre stage.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: General view inside the stadium (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

“We’ve followed their journey with hope, and dare I say it, confidence that we would be cheering them on at Bramall Lane to a packed-out stadium and sending them on to the final.

“We want to give our England squad the warmest, most supportive Sheffield welcome, and want everyone to get involved so that you can all look back and always remember your part in this very special moment.”

Here is everything you need to know about the ‘biggest fan party yet’ that is set to take over the city.

Where is the WEURO2022 fan party and when is it taking place?

The fan party will open at an earlier time of 12pm, six hours before kick-off at Sheffield United FC’s home ground.

Originally set on Devonshire Green, it has now been extended to the Peace Gardens too so that more people can get involved.

A large screen will also be showing the live BBC broadcast of the semi-final at 8pm at Devonshire Green so that the city can come together to watch the action.

Fan zone details:

Main site: Devonshire Green, 12pm-11pm

Entertainment from the stage from 12pm-8pm

Football activities from 12pm-6pm

Food and drinks stalls and bar from 12pm-11pm

Semi-final live screening at 8pm

Additional activity: Peace Gardens, 12pm – 8pm

Entertainment from the stage from 12pm-6pm

Football activities from 12pm-6pm

Food and drinks stalls and bar from 12pm-6pm

Do I need to pay to enter the fan zone?

Entry to the fan zone is controlled but not ticketed. People can leave and re-enter but there is a capacity limit on site, once this is reached, people will only be permitted entry on a one-in one-out basis.

The maximum bag size allowed on site is A4 and checks will be in place for safety and security.

No alcohol can be brought on site. No cans or glass bottles can be brought in. All drinks must be decanted into plastic or paper.

Can I drive to the fan zone?

Some road closures will be in place at certain times throughout the day around the fan zone and stadium areas. Check for changes to road closures before you travel.

Journeys to the stadium are expected to be busier than usual. Travel South Yorkshire is reminding people getting to the game by public transport to check before they travel and plan ahead.