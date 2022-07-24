Ask any of the Steel City's own artists who got a heroes' welcome this weekend.

Nothing beats seeing Reverend and the Makers debut tracks from their newest album to cheers from their home crowd.

Or seeing Little Man Tate's lead singer Jon Windle happily belt until his voice was sore after the indie group's 10-year hiatus.

Tramlines 2022 draws to a close on Hillsborough Park after three days of sell-out crowds.

Or seeing grime artist Coco on stage to a jumping crowd with JxK, one of his Pattern + Push proteges to push the message of positivity through music.

Or the sight of Rebecca Lucy Taylor, aka Self Esteem, who stood in Sheffield Wednesday colours for a full minute in silence, soaking in the endless applause from her home town.

“That has been such a massive weekend,” said one fan, Danny Appleton, decked out in a bucket hat and poncho and surrounded by his mates.

Sheffield Wednesdy fan Self Esteem wore her Owls shirt during her performance at Tramlines 2022. Photo credit: @SheffWedWOTMT

"Sam Fender was a class act, then there was James and Sigrid... so many others. I had such a good weekend, I don’t want it to end yet.”

It was a weekend that saw Hillsborough Park packed from end to end. The crowds in front of the Sarah Nulty Main Stage seemed as dense and as loud as any at Reading or Leeds.

Other comparisons with festivals included it pouring with rain most of Friday and all day Sunday, baptizing Tramlines in Hillsborough as a means-tested UK festival.

Many Tramlines veterans The Star interviewed admitted they found it better organised and serviced than any they’ve seen since its relocation to Hillsborough Park.

One fan, Lauren Tapton, who visited with her husband and son, said: “This is my third Tramlines and it’s a highlight of my year. Although this is the wettest so far.

“I'm really impressed with it so far – the stages are more spread out than usual, there’s a lot more space, and I even think there’s more food vans available.

“Once we’re in we don’t want to leave.”

To say nothing of the heaving scenes in city centre after hours, when the crowds from Tramlines mixed with the Women’s Euros to create the busiest night since the Euros 2021.