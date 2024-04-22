Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A large group of young people gathered at the popular park with three sound systems playing dance music.

Gemma Armitage, aged 20, who attended the rave, told The Star that many of the people visiting the park that afternoon were not affected and they were even smiling at them as they passed by the ravers.

She said: “I went to the rave on Saturday and noticed there was a big mix of people there.

“There were some families and children all enjoying the music. It wasn’t too loud and didn’t go on late into the night.

“It was a really good day with no one causing any harm to the area.”

Despite some initial concerns being voiced when news of the rave broke in the S11 area, a number of people who were in the area as the rave was underway have voiced their support for the youngsters who were enjoying their weekend afternoon.

There has beeen strong support for the event expressed online.

“We visited the park this afternoon and it didn’t affect us being there as a family in any way at all”, wrote Beccy Daniels on Facebook.

The event was held near the parking area off Rustlings Road and began at lunchtime.

The organisers agreed to turn the music off by 8pm.

Carl Elliott, who was in the park that day, said: “I was passing by and it was lovely to see. Everyone was really friendly, and it was a great atmosphere.”

Many people agreed that, as the park is a public space, if it is looked after and kept tidy then there was no reason for the rave not to have gone ahead.

Mark Hetherington said: “I think as long as people clean up after and leave it looking as they found it [I] don’t see an issue.”

Another local, Mick Timmins, said: “Let the kids do something constructive for a change. It’s a good thing, a lot better than attacking each other or causing aggro anywhere.”

Police were sent to search for the site of an ‘illegal rave’ which kept residents awake across city.

In February and April last year, larger scale raves caused more of an issue in Sheffield.

On Sunday, April 23 of that year, police officers were sent out to try to find the location of a rave after early hours complaints from residents unable to sleep because of the noise.

People took to social media to describe ‘musical thudding’ which could be heard in areas including Stannington, Dungworth, Fulwood, Greystones, Walkley, Crookes and Hyde Park flats.