But customers at House Creations, which had been open on Barber Road, near Crookesmoor, since 2001, will still be able to use its services. It has now re-located to Wath.

Claire Ward first went into business in the shop after having worked in the beauty departments of some of Sheffield’s best known shops, including Debenhams and House of Fraser, both of which have since closed. But she said she had decided to move her business to Wath, because it was closer to home for her and a building had become available that was more suitable for the business.

She said: “I’ve been running the shop there for pretty much 22 years – but I live in Rotherham. I shall really miss the people, and the other businesses in the area. The one thing I’ll not miss is the commute during bad weather.

Claire Ward, pictured, ran the House Creations salon on Barber Road near Crookesmoor and Walkey for over 20 years

“My new site is on High Street in Wath, and I have already had a few of my customers from the previous shop coming over to the new shop. I set up at my own shop in 2001, but I’d worked in Sheffield ever since I started in the beauty industry, doing hairdressing, beauty therapy, holistic therapy and Indian head massage, and nails.”

The Sheffield shop finally closed on October 27. Claire said the antique shop signs now visible on the site are from the business that was there before she moved in, which were underneath her own sign for the last 20 years.

It’s the end of an era – with the popular House Creations beauty salon on Barber Road near Crookesmoor and Walkey, closing after over 20 years.