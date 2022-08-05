Plans to transform former office in end terrace into convenience store set for green light

Proposals have been lodged with RMBC to turn the former office on Brampton Road, Wath upon Dearne, into a convenience store.

The end terrace property, which was a Co-Op before it became an office in 2001, has a ” long history of commercial use dating back to the 1970’s”.

An officer report states that the existing storage area on the first floor level will be converted to a three bedroom apartment, and five 5 anti-ram bollards will be installed on the front and side of the property.

Opening hours proposed by Environmental Health officers are from 8am until 10pm, Monday to Sunday.

Residents have objected to the plans on the grounds of increased parking, traffic, noise and air pollution.

One objection states that the proposal would “devalue” their house, and another adds that “The parking situation is already poor, any increase will cause a traffic hazard on a very busy road.”

The applicant previously submitted a proposal to turn the property into a hot food takeaway, but the application was withdrawn.

The report recommends that if permission is granted, a condition is imposed limiting the property to retail use only.

” A small convenience store serving the needs of the local residents is a suitable use in this location,” adds the report.

The council’s transportation department “confirm that they have no objection to the granting of planning permission in a highway context”.