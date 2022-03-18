Emmaus Sheffield said its 'Join the Tuk-Tuk' team campaign aims to attract volunteer transit or Luton van drivers to help with retail donation collections and deliveries.

Based in Sipelia Works, Cadman Street, the charity is the drug and alcohol-free project that provides a home, support and work for formerly homeless people in the city.

One of the charity’s main fundraising schemes is its extremely popular second-hand store at the organisation’s headquarters in the historic Sipelia Works, a former cutlery factory at Cadman Street, close to the city’s canal basin.

Emmaus said there will also be a chance for the volunteers to drive the distinctive Emmaus Tuk-Tuk at promotional events.

Emmaus Sheffield deputy manager Charley Fedorenko said: "Ideally we would like to hear from people who are willing to give one or two days per week as a volunteer but whatever the time you have available, give us a call and we can have a chat.

“All we ask is that volunteer drivers must be under 70 and have a full clean driving licence and be fit and healthy as the role will involve some lifting.”

Retail volunteers are also needed

The charity is also looking for retail volunteers to provide support in the Emmaus shop, working on the till, keeping the shop tidy, answering phones and booking in collections and deliveries.”

Charley added: "Our shop is extremely popular and has some great customer support.

“We are looking for volunteers who will enjoy a lively and busy atmosphere and also enjoy the challenge of varying roles within our retail operation.”

The charity is a working community with quality, self-contained accommodation, training facilities and a workspace for previously homeless men and women aged 18 years and over.

It aims through its social enterprise programme to provide meaningful work and enable the people it supports – known as companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.