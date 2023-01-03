Tributes have flooded in for a long-serving Hillsborough employee, dubbed “Mrs Sheffield Wednesday” by fans, following her death.

Elaine Murphy worked at the club for 40 years, following in the footsteps of her own mother. Sheffield Wednesday fans and players took part in a minutes applause before kick-off yesterday in her memory.

A tweet from the club read: “Please join us before kick-off today in a minute’s applause to mark the passing of Elaine Murphy. True swfc legend with 40 years’ service at the club she loved. We will be dedicating our game v Peterborough to Elaine on her birthday of 4 March. Fly high in blue and white.”

Tributes have rolled in from players and fans for the Hillsborough legend, including former Wednesday defender, Jon Newsome, who said: “Such sad news but what a wonderful lady Elaine was. She never changed, always had a kind word and a lovely smile. She will be sadly missed.”

Niclas Alexandersson, who played as a midfielder for the Owls between 1997 and 2000, simply left the message “RIP” under the club’s tweet, with a blue heart. Singer Paul Pashley, who was in attendance at yesterday’s game, said of the minutes applause: “Lovely touch for an unforgettable lady.”

A number of fans left heartwarming tributes to Elaine under the club’s original tweet. One said: “Elaine was an absolutely lovely lady. I had the pleasure meeting Elaine in 2005 and always enjoying chatting to her ever since.” Whilst others mentioned the applause was “a fantastic tribute to one of our own” and one simply named her “Mrs Sheffield Wednesday”.

