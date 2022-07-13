Executives at Doncaster Sheffield Airport announced today (July 13) they could close if an upcoming ‘strategic review’ finds the runway is no longer worth the money.
Last updated: Wednesday, 13 July, 2022, 12:31
12:29pm - Concern for 800 Doncaster Sheffield Airport workers as consultation on future of unprofitable site launched
The closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airpot would affect 800 workers – and hundreds more at firms across the region.
Passengers at Doncaster Sheffield Airport have been told that it is ‘business as usual’ after the shock announcement that it is being earmarked for closure
Doncaster Sheffield Airport could close permanently, bosses have said in a shock announcement.
