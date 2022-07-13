Doncaster Sheffield Airport: All the latest news live after airport bosses announce it could close

Here is all the latest news as bosses at Doncaster Sheffield Airport announce potential plans to close runway down.

By Alastair Ulke
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 12:00 pm

Executives at Doncaster Sheffield Airport announced today (July 13) they could close if an upcoming ‘strategic review’ finds the runway is no longer worth the money.

Stay tuned and refresh this page for updates on this breaking news story which could have serious impact on South Yorkshire’s economy and cause havoc for airline passengers across the country.

Last updated: Wednesday, 13 July, 2022, 12:31

  • Doncaster Sheffield Airport at risk of closure
  • Passengers told it’s ‘business as usual’ at Doncaster Sheffield Airport
Wednesday, 13 July, 2022, 12:31

12:29pm - Concern for 800 Doncaster Sheffield Airport workers as consultation on future of unprofitable site launched

The closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airpot would affect 800 workers – and hundreds more at firms across the region.

Wednesday, 13 July, 2022, 12:20

12:17pm - Doncaster Sheffield Airport closure: what we know so far, what it means for passengers and full statement

Here is a round up of everything we know so far about the possible closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Wednesday, 13 July, 2022, 12:16

12:14pm - Passengers told it’s ‘business as usual'

Passengers at Doncaster Sheffield Airport have been told that it is ‘business as usual’ after the shock announcement that it is being earmarked for closure

Wednesday, 13 July, 2022, 12:00

11:57am - Doncaster Sheffield Airport faces closure

