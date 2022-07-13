Doncaster Sheffield Airport: TUI says flights and holidays operating 'as normal'

TUI, which continues to operate out of the airport following the departure of Wizz Air, last month has moved to reassure customers following the shock announcement.

A spokesman said: “We are aware of the announcement that Doncaster Sheffield Airport are currently reviewing strategic options for the airport.

“We would like to reassure you that our holidays and flights from Doncaster Sheffield Airport are still operating as normal.

"We will remain in close contact with the airport throughout the consultation period and will update you when more information is available to us. There is no need to contact us to check your flight is operating.”