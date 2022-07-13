Doncaster Sheffield Airport: TUI says flights and holidays operating 'as normal'

Airline giant TUI says its flights and holidays out of Doncaster Sheffield Airport are operating ‘as normal’ following news that the base is threatened with closure.

By Darren Burke
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 4:24 pm

TUI, which continues to operate out of the airport following the departure of Wizz Air, last month has moved to reassure customers following the shock announcement.

A spokesman said: “We are aware of the announcement that Doncaster Sheffield Airport are currently reviewing strategic options for the airport.

“We would like to reassure you that our holidays and flights from Doncaster Sheffield Airport are still operating as normal.

"We will remain in close contact with the airport throughout the consultation period and will update you when more information is available to us. There is no need to contact us to check your flight is operating.”

Bosses have said that a six week strategic review will determine the future of the airport, with 800 jobs at risk.

