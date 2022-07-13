MP “deeply concerned” over Doncaster Sheffield Airport potential closure announcement

In a statement released today a spokesman said that a review into “strategic options” for the airport has begun, after the board concluded that “aviation activity on the site may no longer be commercially viable”.

Alexander Stafford MP, who represents Rother Valley said: “I am deeply concerned with the news of the potential closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport which is a great travel link that many residents use in Rother Valley.

Alexander Stafford

“I am aware that the a consultation will take place over the next six weeks to decide the future of the airport and the impact to the 800 jobs this airport has created.