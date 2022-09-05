Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Crown Court heard on September 1 how Richard Litchfield, aged 45, was found by police with the weapon after officers been called out to a suspected burglary.

Aaron Dinnes, prosecuting, said police had been called out to Parkland Crescent, Bentley, Doncaster, by concerned neighbours to a suspected burglary and officers found Litchfield hiding in a bush armed with a knuckle duster.

Judge Sarah Wright told Litchfield: “On May 31, of this year, you were found in a bush behind a house in the early hours of the morning in possession of a knuckle duster.”

Litchfield, who has previous convictions including 134 offences with matters for possessing offensive weapons, pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in relation to the knuckle duster.

Mr Dinnes added that no evidence was brought by the Crown Prosecution Service in relation to the suspected burglary.

Cheryl Dudley, defending, said Litchfield, of St James’ Gardens, Balby, Doncaster, is on a methadone medication which is used to wean people off drugs and he will be able to access accommodation upon his release from custody.

Judge Wright told Litchfield: “It’s clear you are utterly unwilling to comply with a community order and would rather be sentenced to immediate custody.”

She acknowledged that even though Litchfield has numerous convictions his previous offences for possessing offensive weapons date back many years.