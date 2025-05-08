'Developers put bin store for 55 flats by my window - I've had enough of the smell, flies and embarrassment'
Donna Bell Neville, 49, says she was told she had nothing to worry about when developers Queensbridge Homes built the Parkside block of flats next to her home on St Joseph’s Road, in Handsworth.
However, the mum-of-two watched in horror in 2021 as contractors placed the bin store for all 55 flats on the other side of her garden wall - something she explicitly objected to during planning.
Now, after four years, Donna says she has had enough of the “disgusting” sights and smells outside her home and wants action taken.
Donna said: “The stench is disgusting. The flies are horrible. The noise when they collect the glass recycling is so loud.
“I rarely have people over now because of the embarrassment.
“I can’t leave my door open. I can’t leave my windows open in the summer. I can’t enjoy my own back garden or even hang my own washing out. Sometimes, it’s all you can think about.
“My daughter’s window is directly above the bins and the smell is disgusting when the weather is hot.
“I just want it moved completely. Put it in the car park - anywhere, just move it and don’t put it by anyone else’s home.”
Donna says she is also worried the rancid sight and smell of hundreds of bin bags right by her house will have a drastic impact on the price of her house if she ever wanted to sell.
She says the issue had reached breaking point ever since collections for the flats was reduced from once a week to once every two weeks, meaning rubbish has twice as long to pile up and fester.
Along with bringing vermin to the area, Donna also feels the pile of bin bags poses a fire safety risk to her home and neighbours.
She wants to see the bin store moved away from her home and placed in the centre of the Parkview car park, where it will be away from everyone.
And, Donna has the support of her neighbours and MP Clive Betts on her side.
More than two dozen neighbours have voiced their sympathy for the Handsworth mum on Facebook, writing they “cannot believe” it’s been done to her and that the smell “must be vile.”
Meanwhile, Mr Betts said in an email to her: “From the photos you have sent through that looks absolutely horrendous to have to live next door to.” He added he would contact Environmental Health to find who was responsible to remove them.
Queensbridge, a developer based in London, was contacted for a comment.
