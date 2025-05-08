Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield mum says she is “sick” of putting up with the flies, smell and noise from piles of rubbish just metres from her house.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donna Bell Neville, 49, says she was told she had nothing to worry about when developers Queensbridge Homes built the Parkside block of flats next to her home on St Joseph’s Road, in Handsworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Parkside flats by developers Queensbridge is a complex of 55 flats on St Josephs Road, in Handsworth. | Google Maps

However, the mum-of-two watched in horror in 2021 as contractors placed the bin store for all 55 flats on the other side of her garden wall - something she explicitly objected to during planning.

Now, after four years, Donna says she has had enough of the “disgusting” sights and smells outside her home and wants action taken.

Donna said: “The stench is disgusting. The flies are horrible. The noise when they collect the glass recycling is so loud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The view over Donna's garden wall. Her home is just metres from the bin store for 55 neighbouring flats, leading to an unbearable assault of smells and noise on her daily life. | National World

“I rarely have people over now because of the embarrassment.

“I can’t leave my door open. I can’t leave my windows open in the summer. I can’t enjoy my own back garden or even hang my own washing out. Sometimes, it’s all you can think about.

“My daughter’s window is directly above the bins and the smell is disgusting when the weather is hot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just want it moved completely. Put it in the car park - anywhere, just move it and don’t put it by anyone else’s home.”

Donna Neville by the bin store. She says: "I just want it moved completely. Put it in the car park - anywhere, just move it and don’t put it by anyone else’s home.” | National World

Donna says she is also worried the rancid sight and smell of hundreds of bin bags right by her house will have a drastic impact on the price of her house if she ever wanted to sell.

She says the issue had reached breaking point ever since collections for the flats was reduced from once a week to once every two weeks, meaning rubbish has twice as long to pile up and fester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with bringing vermin to the area, Donna also feels the pile of bin bags poses a fire safety risk to her home and neighbours.

She wants to see the bin store moved away from her home and placed in the centre of the Parkview car park, where it will be away from everyone.

And, Donna has the support of her neighbours and MP Clive Betts on her side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than two dozen neighbours have voiced their sympathy for the Handsworth mum on Facebook, writing they “cannot believe” it’s been done to her and that the smell “must be vile.”

Meanwhile, Mr Betts said in an email to her: “From the photos you have sent through that looks absolutely horrendous to have to live next door to.” He added he would contact Environmental Health to find who was responsible to remove them.

Queensbridge, a developer based in London, was contacted for a comment.