South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said a joint investigation with South Yorkshire Police determined that the cause of a fire on Woodland Drive Barnsley began in a garden shed and was electrical in nature.

They said: “The fire is thought to have started in a garden shed and was electrical in origin. Our thoughts are with all those residents affected by this fire.”

On Tuesday, wildfires broke out as temperatures soared, breaking records in South Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five houses have been destroyed in Woodhouse Drive, Barnsley, after a sudden fire broke out during the 38C heatwave.

The sudden blaze broke out at around 4pm on the hottest day in South Yorkshire's history, when temperatures rose to over 38C.

The homes on Woodland Drive were said to be one of the worst affected by the wildfires, leaving four homes completely destroyed and another severely damaged.