In the space of a few hours more than £15,000 has been raised, which will be split between families in the Woodlands Drive area of Barnsley, whose lost everything in yesterday’s blazes.

Wildfires broke out as temperatures soared – breaking records in South Yorkshire.

The fundraiser aims to support the families whose houses went up in smoke yesterday as sweltering temperatures gripped South Yorkshire and the rest of the country.

Nicola Barry, the organiser for the fundraiser, said on her JustGiving page: “When we say these guys have nothing left, this is the extent we mean. You can literally see through the house.

“If you can’t donate, please just share. We can give them a big helping hand back to some normality.”

She added: “They've managed to contain the fire but the houses are completely destroyed. People have been left with nothing.“Let's show them the Barnsley community spirit and raise them a bit of much needed cash, whether it be short term accommodation or to help them rebuild.”The Barnsley community has rallied round and offers of practical support are also pouring in, with residents offering to donate clothing, toiletries and household items.

Firefighters battled to protect as many properties as possible but were unable to save them all.