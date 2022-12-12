News you can trust since 1887
Delight for youngsters as Santa is a passenger on their Sheffield tram

So, you’re Father Christmas. You’re in Sheffield, and you have to get to your grotto.

By David Kessen
4 minutes ago
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 12:04pm

How do you get there? Get Rudolph and the gang into their harness and take the sleigh out, hoping to find somewhere to park it? Or just jump on the tram?

It turned out that jumping on the tram was the option for Santa Claus this weekend, when the man in red was seen among the passengers taking the Sheffield to Meadowhall tram, among the Christmas shoppers.

After getting on the tram, he attracted surprised glances and grins from passengers out on their way to go shopping. Some mums and dads took pictures of their youngsters with him as they travelled.

Santa Claus was among the passengers taking the Sheffield to Meadowhall team
Santa told The Star he was on his way to his grotto, and that his red suit was warm in the cold weather, before getting off the tram without ceremony, along with a number of other passengers, at a tram stop in a snowy part of the city.

