So, you’re Father Christmas. You’re in Sheffield, and you have to get to your grotto.

How do you get there? Get Rudolph and the gang into their harness and take the sleigh out, hoping to find somewhere to park it? Or just jump on the tram?

It turned out that jumping on the tram was the option for Santa Claus this weekend, when the man in red was seen among the passengers taking the Sheffield to Meadowhall tram, among the Christmas shoppers.

After getting on the tram, he attracted surprised glances and grins from passengers out on their way to go shopping. Some mums and dads took pictures of their youngsters with him as they travelled.

Santa Claus was among the passengers taking the Sheffield to Meadowhall team

