How do you get there? Get Rudolph and the gang into their harness and take the sleigh out, hoping to find somewhere to park it? Or just jump on the tram?
It turned out that jumping on the tram was the option for Santa Claus this weekend, when the man in red was seen among the passengers taking the Sheffield to Meadowhall tram, among the Christmas shoppers.
After getting on the tram, he attracted surprised glances and grins from passengers out on their way to go shopping. Some mums and dads took pictures of their youngsters with him as they travelled.
Santa told The Star he was on his way to his grotto, and that his red suit was warm in the cold weather, before getting off the tram without ceremony, along with a number of other passengers, at a tram stop in a snowy part of the city.